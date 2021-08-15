Chris Duarte powers Pacers to 34-point rout of Thunder

CHRIS Duarte, the No. 13 overall draft pick, had 19 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 95-61 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Summer League on Saturday in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).

Duarte made three of four 3-pointers.

Keifer Sykes had 14 points and Isaiah Jackson had 12 for the Pacers.

Jaylen Hoard had 16 points while making each of his two 3-pointers to lead Oklahoma City. Hoard's long-distance shooting was the exception for the Thunder, who made only four of 30 3s.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 13 points with 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

