COLUMN: Chicago suddenly Bull-ish but Nets backed against the wall

CHICAGO - With a roster led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, you really can't write off the Brooklyn Nets even though they're facing an 0-2 deficit in a best-of-7 set.

And while I'm fiercely rooting for them to advance to the next round, the task of having to beat the gritty Boston Celtics four times in fve games, will be extremely challenging, one that will require a lot of mettle and luck.

Because even if the Nets take care of business at the Barclays Center in Games 3 and 4, they'd have to win Game 5 or Game 7 at the TD Garden to complete the comeback.

It can be done, of course, but as shown in Games 1 and 2, there is little faith Brooklyn could accomplish that.

The Nets bungled two very winnable games on the road, including today's battle where they surrendered a 17-point lead.

It's easy to lay this L on the sagging shoulders of Durant, who missed all of his 10 field goals in the second half.

But no, the defense, the sheer lack of it, was the culprit.

The Nets gave up 114 points in this one, including 29 in a fourth quarter. Those are recipes for disappointment.

"It's on me to figure it out," KD said of his struggles.

Hopefully, he does. The clock's ticking and the Celtics are rockin' like its New Year's eve.

BULL STRONG. Still smarting from a Game 1 loss they thought they let slip away, the Chicago Bulls completed an upset in Game 2, beating the heavily-favored Milwaukee Bucks, 114-110, at the Fiserv Forum.

Zach LaVine, who is due for a max extension that could pay him $44 million a season, made a strong case why the Bulls should show him the money.

The 27-year old high-flyer dazzled with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from long distance.

LaVine, a UCLA alum who played alongside former NBAer and San Miguel import Shabazz Muhammad, added three assists and a steal to his haul.

But it was DeMar DeRozan who did most of the goring with a playoffs career-hgh of 41, wounding the mighty Bucks with one deadly mid-range jumper at a time.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 and with the MCL strain sustained by Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, Chicago now has more than just a puncher's chance of moving on to Round 2.

BULLS ROOTS. Jalen Brunson had a coming out party this past weekend, splashing 41 to lead the Luka Doncic-less Mavs past a surging Utah Jazz.

But to those of us who live here in the Chicago area, Brunson, whose father Rick played for the Chicago Bulls in the 90s, has been a household name for years.

The young Brunson starred at Stevenson High School in the Linconshire suburbs and finished fourth in the Illinois Mr. Basketball voting in 2014.

Jalen went on the achieve greater heights at Villanova Wildcats where he won NCAA titles in 2016 and 2018.

