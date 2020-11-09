Chauncey Billups, Larry Drew close to joining Clippers coaching staff

NEW Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will get inputs from a fellow former point guard in his staff.

The Clippers are just ironing out kinks in deals to have Chauncey Billups as well as former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Larry Drew on the coaching staff.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported the development on Monday, Manila time.

Before getting the Clippers job, Billups was a candidate for the Indiana Pacers coaching job, which went to Nate Bjorkgren.

Billups is a five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA member, and the 2004 Finals MVP when he led the Detroit Pistons in their championship conquest opposite the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers.

The man known as “Mr. Big Shot” has worked as an analyst since retiring in 2014.

