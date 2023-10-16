Hornets squeak past Thunder for first win in preseason

P.J. WASHINGTON scored 31 points shooting 13 for 18 and Terry Rozier scored 19 as the Hornets beat Oklahoma City, 117-115, in NBA preseason play on Sunday in Charlotte (Monday, Manila time).

LaMelo Ball scored 16 points as the Hornets shot 52.3 percent.

Jaylin Williams scored 18 points and Aaron Wiggins had 16 for Oklahoma City, which did not play its starters.

Charlotte earlier lost to Miami and Washington.

PHOTO: AP

Raptors rout Taipans

SCOTTIE Barnes scored 14 points, and Chris Boucher and Pascal Siakam each had 12 as Toronto beat Australian-based Cairns Taipans, 134-93.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Raptors with 15 points.

Patrick Miller scored 22 points for the Taipans.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph