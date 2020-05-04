CHARLES Barkley put the old-time greats ahead of new generation stars in his personal Top 10 of NBA players.

Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson got the 1 and 2 spots, with Kobe Bryant sixth and LeBron James seventh, in a list Barkley gave in an appearance on John Calipari’s “Coffee with Cal.”

“Michael’s one, Oscar Robertson’s two … (Bill) Russell, Wilt (Chamberlain) and Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), no particular order after Michael.

“Kobe six, LeBron seven, then you’ve got Elgin Baylor, Jerry West,” Barkley said.

Barkley said he doesn’t see LeBron’s style fitting in the Bad Boy era.

“You know, I love LeBron and everything about him but I still think that the way they play the game today he didn’t want any part of those bad boy Pistons.”

“Let me tell you something, those guys were out there trying to hurt people. I used to always tell people when you were playing the Pistons you had to call home and tell your family you love them just in case you never saw them again.”

Continue reading below ↓