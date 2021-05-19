Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, May 19
    NBA

    Charles Barkley donates over $200,000 to his hometown school system

    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    LEEDS, Alabama — Charles Barkley has given $1,000 apiece to the more than 200 employees of a city school system in his native Alabama.

    The former Auburn and NBA basketball star graduated from Leeds High School in 1981. The monetary gifts are going to each Leeds City School system employee.

    The announcement was made Tuesday on Facebook. The Leeds City Schools page says it's the latest show of support from Barkley. According to the post, Barkley has provided more than $3 million in scholarships to Leeds graduates over the past 30 years.

    "We are humbled and wish to express our sincere gratitude to Charles Barkley for providing a $1,000 gift to each and every Leeds City Schools employee for going the extra mile this school year," the Facebook post said. "Being a school employee is tough, but driving a bus, teaching, coaching, or working in the cafeteria, all while maintaining safety protocols, has been a daunting task during a worldwide pandemic."

    Continue reading below ↓

    AL.com reports that there are about 226 Leeds school system employees.

    The school system says Barkley also is a supporter of girls and boys basketball programs in Leeds, and that he has helped the system get laptops and hotspots for virtual learners during the pandemic.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again