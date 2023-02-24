Tatum-Brown duo trumps Turner's 40 as Celtics outlast Pacers in OT

By PHILLIP B. WILSON Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, including the final four in the last minute of overtime, and the Boston Celtics outlasted the Indiana Pacers 142-138 Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

Jaylen Brown added 30 points as the Celtics improved the NBA's best record to 43-17.

It was 138-all with 56.2 seconds left before Tatum hit a pair of free throws. He capped the scoring with a tip-in off the glass with 10.4 seconds to go.

Myles Turner tied his career high with 40 points for the Pacers. He made a career-best eight 3-pointers and Indiana shot 22 of 49 overall on 3s.

In a game with 17 lead changes by the end of the fourth quarter, the Pacers had the last shot in regulation, but Tyrese Haliburton's deep 3-pointer from the top of key bounced off the back rim.

Haliburton had 22 points and 14 assists. Buddy Hield, the league's 3-point leader, made four 3s and finished with 18 points. Bennedict Mathurin added 19 points off the bench.

Malcolm Brogdon, a former Pacers point guard, scored 24 off the bench for Boston.

The Pacers rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to outscore the Celtics 39-32 in the third quarter. Turner sank three 3s in the period as the Pacers made eight beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Improved league-best road record to 19-10. ... Tatum is averaging a career-high 30.6 points, nearly four points above his previous season best. The sixth-year pro scored a record 55 points to earn NBA All-Star MVP honors on Sunday.

Pacers: Dropped to 18-15 at home. ... Haliburton leads league in assists at 10.3 per game and is second in points/assists double-doubles with 25.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Pacers: Visit Orlando Magic on Saturday.