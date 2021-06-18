Celtics trading Kemba Walker, No. 16 pick to OKC for Horford

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    BOSTON — The Celtics traded point guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City for forward Al Horford, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

    It is the first major move since Brad Stevens moved from the Boston bench to the front office.

      The Celtics will also send the No. 16 overall draft pick to the Thunder and receive center Moses Brown in return.

      The person, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced, added that more draft picks were involved.

      The trade was first reported by ESPN.

