Celtics sign Josh Richardson to contract extension

BOSTON — The Celtics have signed guard Josh Richardson to a contract extension, the latest in a flurry of moves by Boston as it tries to shore up its roster before training camp.

"We feel fortunate to be able to extend Josh," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time). "He is a talented offensive player, a versatile defender, and plays with an edge and toughness that Boston fans will love."

Acquired in a trade with Dallas last month, the 27-year-old Richardson saw his offensive numbers dip last season with the Mavericks, but he is just two seasons removed from averaging a career-high 16.6 points with Miami in 2018-19.

Richardson's deal comes days after the Celtics announced a contract extension for veteran guard Marcus Smart, which is for a reported four years and $77 million. The team also signed point guard Dennis Schröder earlier this month to a one-year, $5.9 million deal.

The hope is that all three players, along with the return of big man Al Horford, can help fortify the roster behind All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Ime Udoka's first season taking over for Stevens as head coach.

