    NBA

    Joe Johnson returns to NBA, signs 10-day deal with Celtics

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Joe Johnson, who turned 40 in June, returns to action.
    PHOTO: AP

    BOSTON — The Boston Celtics signed 40-year-old Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

    Johnson started his NBA career with Boston when he was drafted 10th overall in 2001. The seven-time All-Star played 1,276 regular-season games through the 2017-18 season, averaging 16.0 points with the Celtics, Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Miami, Utah and Houston.

    Johnson was signed because Boston has seven players in the NBA's COVID protocols.

    Boston hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

