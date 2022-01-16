Celtics get back on track, send Bulls to third straight loss

BOSTON — Robert Williams hit a pair of free throws with 9.7 seconds left and the Boston Celtics scored the final eight points to edge the Chicago Bulls, 114-112, on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

Williams, who tied it at 112 with two foul shots with 31 seconds to go, finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Boston rallied after trailing 112-106 with 1:57 to play.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Brown scored 19 points and Dennis Schroder had 16 points and eight assists for Boston.

Nikola Vucevic had 27 points for Chicago and rookie Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 21 points and added 10 assists. DeMar DeRozan, who missed a shot at the buzzer that could have tied it for the Bulls, scored 23.

Chicago was coming off a 138-96 loss at home to Golden State on Friday night and lost for the fourth time in five games. The Bulls couldn't hold off the Celtics down the stretch despite numerous mistakes by Boston, which led 54-49 at halftime and 84-83 after a tight third quarter.

Continue reading below ↓

The Celtics faltered down the stretch with several mistakes, including a bad pass by Tatum, a traveling call on Brown and an offensive foul committed by Tatum. But Chicago couldn't quite close out the Celtics, who still had a chance after Brown hit from the corner to pull the Celtics within 112-110 with 1:06 left.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Malcolm Hill missed a shot for Chicago and Williams drew a foul at the other end, tying it with a pair of free throws with 31 seconds left to play.

DeRozan missed from the lane with 11 seconds left and Boston got the rebound. Williams drew foul on Vucevic and went to the line with 9.7 seconds left, sinking both to put the Celtics back up.

Continue reading below ↓

Jayson Tatum plays 40 minutes, shooting 8 for 24. PHOTO: AP

TIP-INS

Bulls: G Zach LaVine did not travel with the club after injuring his left knee early in Friday night's game. An MRI on Saturday did not reveal any significant structural damage and LaVine will be reevaluated early next week, the Bulls said. Although there was no timetable for his return, the Bulls said LaVine was not expected to miss significant time. LaVine tore the ACL in the same knee while playing for Minnesota in February 2017. … The Bulls were also without G Lonzo Ball (left knee soreness). G Alex Caruso remained in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Celtics: Tatum scored 13 in first quarter. ... G Marcus Smart (health and safety protocols) missed his third straight game. ... The Celtics improved to 1-1 against Chicago this season and snapped a three-game slide against the Bulls.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Memphis on Monday afternoon.

Continue reading below ↓

Celtics: Host New Orleans on Monday afternoon.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.