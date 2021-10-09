Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Brown out of Celtics-Raptors game after testing positive for COVID-19

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

    He will miss the team's exhibition game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

    The Celtics said he was asymptomatic and entering isolation.

    The third overall pick in the 2016 draft, Brown averaged nearly 25 points and six rebounds last season.

    Asked about vaccines at media day last month, Brown said: "I have my own thoughts about it. I respect my teammate's decisions and things like that. I know everybody has their own opinion on it. I think it's a personal choice."

