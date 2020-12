CEDI Osman scored 23 points and fifth pick Isaac Okoro had 18 in his debut for the Cavaliers in a 107-104 preseason win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Cleveland (Sunday, Manila time).

The Cavaliers scored only 16 in the third that allowed the Pacers to take control, but the home team came up with 42 in the fourth en route to victory.

Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 points apiece for the Pacers.

Myles Turner chipped in 14.

