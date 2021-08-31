Cavs new guy Lauri Markkanen eager to learn from Kevin Love

IT is uncertain whether the Cleveland Cavaliers will have Kevin Love for long, but new guy Lauri Markkanen says he is eager to learn from the veteran forward.

Acquired from the Bulls in a three-way trade that sent forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, Markkanen said he is determined to improve and deliver.

“I don’t think I’ve hit close to my ceiling yet,” Markkanen told NBC Sports Chicago.

“The last couple years have been mentally pretty tough. I’ve grown as a person because of that so I wouldn’t change it. I’ve learned a lot. But I just felt like I need to get back to the old me and how I know I can play the game. I think this is a good opportunity for me to do that.”

Love, a subject of transfer talks even as his agent said the veteran is not interested in a buyout, is among the players Markkanen said he is eager to work with.

“I think I fit in well — young core, exciting point guards. I’m looking forward to playing with those big guys in the frontcourt. They’re all young, talented guys. I think we can grow together,” Markkanen said.

“And I can’t wait to learn from a player like Kevin Love. Just learn aspects of the game from him and the mentality of the game, how he approaches it. I’m looking forward to that as well.”

