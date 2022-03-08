No timetable for Jarrett Allen return to action with Cavs

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers' playoff push just got a lot more steep.

All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his left middle finger in Sunday's win over Toronto, the latest setback for a Cleveland team that can't seem to catch a break.

Allen, who has become one of the NBA's most well-rounded big men, got hurt in the first quarter, when he also sustained a bruised quadriceps while driving to the basket. The 7-footer may have hurt his finger when he bashed his left hand into the rim while blocking a a shot.

The Cavs were able to hold on without Allen and beat the Raptors 104-96 to tighten their grip on the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The team did not provide a timetable on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) for Allen's return. It's safe to assume he'll be out at least a few games, depending on the severity of the fracture to his non-shooting hand. Cleveland begins a three-game trip at Indiana on Tuesday.

Allen has had a major role in Cleveland's rise this season, and now the Cavs could be without the 23-year-old for a key stretch as they try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

"He's the anchor of our defense," forward Kevin Love said after practice. "He means so much to this team."

Allen is averaging 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 56 games for the Cavs, who are back in contention after winning just 22 games last season.

The Cavaliers hope to get Caris LeVert back soon.

The timing of his injury is hardy ideal for Cleveland, which has been dealing with medical issues all season. Beginning with leading scorer Collin Sexton suffering a season-ending knee injury in November, the Cavs have had to juggle their lineup and persevere.

They're still missing guard Caris LeVert (sprained foot), who has played just four games since coming over in a trade last month, and backup point guard Rajon Rondo. He was signed after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament.

To this point, the Cavs have managed to stay competitive. Their depth will face another major test.

"It's definitely been tough," said Love, who could be moved back into the starting lineup after coming off the bench. "Everybody has been wrecked by COVID, but even take that out, we've had guys miss a lot of games and I'm just glad we have so many damn pros on this team that have stepped up for us."

After Allen went down, Cavs rookie Evan Mobley stepped up with 20 points and 17 rebounds against the Raptors. The 20-year-old Mobley has been unflappable in his first season, and the Cavs will count on him more than ever.

"We're going to need him to have more nights like he had last night," Love said. "And while that's a lot of responsibility, I think that he's more than capable and more than ready for it. He's learning on the fly."

Fortunately for the Cavs, 10 of their final 14 regular-season games are at home. They also have a three-game lead over Toronto and are 5 1/2 games up on Charlotte, Brooklyn and Atlanta to avoid the play-in tournament.

Love, who in his 14 pro seasons can't recall being on a team bitten so hard by the injury bug, said it's vital for the Cavs to focus solely on what's right in front of them.

"That's really what I'm stressing right now, not getting too far ahead of ourselves because we have to keep our eyes on the prize," he said. "Obviously, that's five, six weeks away, whatever it may be. But we have to be present, we have to think about right now and our next game, being Indiana. "

