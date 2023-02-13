Danny Green joining Cavs following buyout with Rockets

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to finalize a contract agreement with veteran swingman Danny Green, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

    A three-time NBA champion, Green began his pro career with Cleveland in 2009.

    The 35-year-old Green will sign with the Cavaliers if the sides can "work through details," according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on its interest in him.

    Green posted about his status on Twitter, saying, "It's not done yet ... ."

    A well-respected player, Green would give the young Cavs another outside shooter and bring more postseason experience to a team trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. He has appeared in 165 playoff games.

    Cleveland has won six straight and currently is the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

    Green became available after working out a contract buyout from Houston, which acquired him at the trade deadline from Memphis. He played in just three games with the Grizzlies this season after tearing knee ligaments during the playoffs last season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

      The Cavaliers didn't make any moves at the deadline, but president of basketball operations Koby Altman said the team would explore the buyout market.

      Green has averaged 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds over 14 seasons with the Cavs, Spurs, Raptors, Lakers, Sixers and Grizzlies.

      He has made 39.9% percent of his career 3-pointers. Green played college ball at North Carolina.

