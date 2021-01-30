Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cavs fan thrown out for holding up 'LeBron is a racist' shirt in Lakers visit

    PHOTO: AP

    ONE fan apparently gave LeBron James a rude welcome in his return to Cleveland last Tuesday, Manila time.

    The unidentified 49-year-old man made a scene at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse where James dropped a season-high 46 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 115-108 win over the Cavaliers.

    Security threw out the Cleveland fan, who waved T-shirts with offensive slogans aimed at James, according to police reports obtained by Cleveland.com.


    Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman, employees, and players reported the fan to security after he held up T-shirts that read: “LeBron is a racist,” “LeBron is a narcissist,” “Gloria Goes West. Starring LBJ as king narcissist.” – in what looks like a reference to James’ mom, Gloria.

    Security confronted the man who “became extremely aggressive,” shouted at the officers and security guards and refused to show the shirt, according to the police report.

    The man, however, was not arrested and no charges have been filed.
