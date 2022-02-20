Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 20
    NBA

    Cavs Allen, Garland, Mobley win revamped Skills Challenge

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    THE host Cleveland Cavaliers were the first winners of the revamped Skills Challenge.

    Rookie Evan Mobley gave his team a victory by nailing a halfcourt shot on his first attempt, allowing the Cavs to close out the final portion of the contest in 5.5 seconds.

    All-Stars Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland were the other members of the winning team to kick off All-Star Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

    The rookie squad of No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham of Detroit, Scottie Barnes of Toronto and Josh Giddey of Oklahoma City was the runner-up in the contest combining shooting, passing and dribbling.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis and Alex finished third.

    The Antetokounmpo brothers clearly enjoyed competing together as a team. There were engaged and all smiles from the outset of the challenge.

    They were asking the referees for a video review of the end of the passing portion of the event.

    Continue reading below ↓

    undefinedGiannis, Alex and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have fun at the All-Star event.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again