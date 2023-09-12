Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Sep 12
    NBA

    Cavaliers bring back Tristan Thompson on one-year deal

    The 32-year-old big man is back with the team that made him the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 draft
    by tom withers, ap
    3 hours ago
    Tristan Thompson
    PHOTO: AP

    CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached agreement on a one-year contract to reunite with center Tristan Thompson, his agent Rich Paul said on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

    Thompson won an NBA title with the Cavs in 2016. The 32-year-old spent nine seasons with Cleveland, appearing in four straight Finals on teams led by LeBron James. He and James played together late last season with the Los Angles Lakers.

    See Lakers shore up frontcourt with acquisition of Christian Wood

    Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports, confirmed Thompson's deal in a text to the AP.

    Thompson, who was drafted by the Cavs with the No. 4 overall pick in 2011, will give Cleveland some added depth up front, toughness and a player with plenty of postseason experience. He's appeared in 94 playoff games.

    Tristan Thompson

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The 6-foot-9 Thompson has averaged 9.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 730 career games.

    Cleveland went 51-31 in the regular season last season and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 before being knocked out in five games by the New York Knicks, who were much more physical than the Cavs.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Thompson has also played for Boston, Sacramento, Indiana and Chicago.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again