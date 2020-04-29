Cash, Korver guests on new NBA series on how minority communities are impacted by pandemic

SWIN Cash and Kyle Korver are among the guests on the debut of a new NBA weekly roundtable series that will discuss how minority communities are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The roundtable will be shown on the NBA’s Twitter page. Former NBA player Caron Butler will host.

The roundtable coincides with several teams and players directing efforts to help meet the needs of those neighborhoods.

Cash was a three-time WNBA champion player and now is the vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans.

She says players “have really just tried to focus in on saying, ‘Look, we want to help the people that are losing their jobs, but we also know that there is a serious crisis dealing with the African-American and minority community.’”