Carlo Singson stepping down as head of NBA Philippines

CARLO Singson is stepping down as associate vice-president and managing director of NBA Philippines, announced NBA executive vice-president and managing director of NBA Asia, Scott Levy on Tuesday.

Singson previously served as senior director, Global Marketing Partnerships and country manager for the Philippines before assuming his current role in 2015.

The NBA Philippines office in Manila will continue to report into NBA Asia, the league’s Asia headquarters based in Hong Kong. Levy will lead the Philippines business on an interim basis and oversee the search for a new NBA Philippines managing director.

“Carlo has been an integral part of the NBA family and his wide-ranging efforts have led the business to achieve significant growth in the Philippines over the past decade,” said Levy. “We thank Carlo for his contributions to the NBA and wish him the best in the next chapter of his career.”





Continue reading below ↓

Singson oversaw the opening of the first NBA office in the Philippines in 2016 – the league’s 13th international office overall – and spearheaded several key initiatives that spurred the growth and popularity of the NBA in the Philippines, including the first-ever NBA preseason game played in the Philippines in 2013 and the launch of the league’s youth development program, Jr. NBA Philippines.

“It’s overwhelming to see how much the NBA has grown in the Philippines over my tenure,” said Singson. “As a lifelong NBA fan, I am grateful to have contributed to the vision of making the NBA a global league and will continue to cheer on the NBA from the sidelines.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

As managing director of NBA Philippines, Singson helped define the NBA’s media distribution strategy in the country and introduced new ways for Filipino fans to consume the NBA, most recently offering select games live and on-demand through the league’s local Facebook (NBA Philippines) and Twitter (@NBA_Philippines) accounts.

Continue reading below ↓

Singson was also influential in securing landmark partnerships in the insurance, mobile, and telecommunications sectors.