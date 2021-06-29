COLUMN: Can one game change Paul George's playoff reputation?

CHICAGO - It was one of the best playoff performances I've seen in recent memory, a 15-for-20 shooting rate that led to 41 points and a 116-102 Game Five victory that allowed the L.A. Clippers to live another day.

But it doesn't change my prior opinion. So pretty please, kindly repeat after me.

Paul George is not a superstar.

Good player, absolutely, but not on the list of greats that will carry the day when the fate of the universe is at stake.

No slander here, just an informed analysis.

Like that guy with the healthy, bushy beard in Brooklyn, PG-13 has a long history of exiting the scene when the stage gets bigger, retreating when the lights turn brighter.

When Utah eliminated OKC in the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs, Paul George, then a Thunder wing, couldn't be found in Game 6 and scored a mere five points on 2-for-15 shooting, including 0-for-6 from 3.

Last year in the NBA bubble, in Game 3 of the Clippers-Mavs series, PG underwhelmed with 11 points on 3-for-16 shooting. He was seen leaving the arena riding on Kawhi Leonard's back.

If you want more evidence of George's extensive playoffs disappearances, go ask the now-defunct LeBron James-led Miami Heat. They all got his number.

And if you think past performances are irrelevant, try applying for a job without providing a background of previous employment. You won't be hired. You'll only be told, "good luck, goodbye, and good riddance."

Superstars are a different animal. They play delightfully angry, with an edge. Win or lose, the effort is the same. Their light, their intensity never dims.

PAUL GEORGE AIN"T ALL OF THAT.

Today's outburst was more accidental than premeditated, It wasn't like he started swinging right after tip-off. In fact, the panel of broadcasters sounded like they'd rather stick a needle to their eyes than suffer through PG's 11-point first-half output.

"He's too casual," said Jeff Van Gundy. "He needs to be more aggressive," chimed Mark Jackson.

Yup, before all hell mysteriously, fantastically broke loose, George treated elimination Tuesday like it was TGIF. He was indifferent, passive-unaggressive.

To me, the MVP of Game 5 was Reggie Jackson. He helped the Clips build a 20-5 cushion in the opening quarter and he hit two 3s late after the Suns threatened and crawled to within 98-94 with 6:58 left to play.

Look, I'm happy that Paul George is able to evict some of the ghosts that have lingered in his closet but his Game 5 heroics did not erase the missed free throws in Game 2 or the 5-for-20 gag fest in Game 4.

One shining moment does not conveniently illuminate the dark days and bad memories that have lived rent-free in my mind for years.

Life doesn't work like that, people. There is no silver bullet or magic pill that cures all the pain in an instant.

The most important stat right now is the Suns' series lead, which is 3-2.

"We got to do it again two more times," George said.

They won't. They can't.

Because George and the Clippers are inconsistent, unreliable.

And if you think I'm wrong, maybe you should see a psychiatrist and work on your denial.

Suns in 6.

