Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Aug 12
    NBA

    Nets rookies Cam Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe shine in win over Bucks

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Cameron Thomas has a solid all-around game as the Nets beat the Bucks.
    PHOTO: Brookyln Nets Instagram

    BROOKLYN first-round draft pick Cameron Thomas scored 22 points and had four assists, and David Duke Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds as the Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 97-91, in the NBA Summer League on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

    Quinndary Weatherspoon added 15 points for the Nets, but struggled with eight turnovers.

    Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn's other first-round draft selection, looked solid with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also had eight rebounds.

    Jordan Nwora finished with a team-high 22 points for the Bucks, but was just 1 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc. Milwaukee was 5 of 25 from long range and was outrebounded 44-33.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Cameron Thomas has a solid all-around game as the Nets beat the Bucks.
      PHOTO: Brookyln Nets Instagram

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again