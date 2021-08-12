Nets rookies Cam Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe shine in win over Bucks

BROOKLYN first-round draft pick Cameron Thomas scored 22 points and had four assists, and David Duke Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds as the Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 97-91, in the NBA Summer League on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).
Quinndary Weatherspoon added 15 points for the Nets, but struggled with eight turnovers.
Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn's other first-round draft selection, looked solid with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also had eight rebounds.
Jordan Nwora finished with a team-high 22 points for the Bucks, but was just 1 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc. Milwaukee was 5 of 25 from long range and was outrebounded 44-33.
