Nets rookies Cam Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe shine in win over Bucks

BROOKLYN first-round draft pick Cameron Thomas scored 22 points and had four assists, and David Duke Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds as the Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 97-91, in the NBA Summer League on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Quinndary Weatherspoon added 15 points for the Nets, but struggled with eight turnovers.

Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn's other first-round draft selection, looked solid with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also had eight rebounds.

Jordan Nwora finished with a team-high 22 points for the Bucks, but was just 1 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc. Milwaukee was 5 of 25 from long range and was outrebounded 44-33.

