News you need to know: Oftana back in harness for TNT and more

Calvin Oftana back in harness

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

CALVIN Oftana is set to return to action with TNT after a successful stint with the Philippine men’s basketball team in the Asian Games.

The Gilas forward has been activated by the Tropang Giga for the East Asian Super League game against the Chiba Jets.

Veteran big man Jewel Ponferada is also expected to finally suit up for TNT in its rematch against Chiba on Wednesday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

Gametime is at 7 p.m.

The Jets, led by imports Justyn Mutts and DJ Stephens, with top local Yuki Togashi, won the first matchup, 93-75.

The Tropang Giga have Quincy Miller and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

NorthPort gives Amores one-year contract

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

A YEAR after an abrupt end to his collegiate career, John Amores officially makes it to the country's top pro league.

Suspended indefinitely by the Jose Rizal University Bombers after a punching spree in an NCAA game against College of St. benilde last year, Amores is now officially in the PBA as a player of the NorthPort Batang Pier.

The Batang Pier gave Amores, picked in the fifth round, a one-year deal.

Vosotros and Co. reign supreme

PHOTO: PBA Images

TNT Triple Giga beat Cavitex, 21-12, in the final on Tuesday at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces to complete hat-trick of PBA 3x3 titles.

It was the 16th leg title for TNT in the PBA 3x3 since it was first held in November 2021.

The Triple Giga are the first team to win a third straight leg title in a single conference.

