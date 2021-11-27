Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 27
    NBA

    Caldwell-Pope, Beal show way as Wizards hold off Thunder

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plays 27 minutes, shooting 8 for 13.
    PHOTO: AP

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 20 points, Bradley Beal also had 20 and the Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 101-99 on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time).

    The Wizards led by as many as 10 points in the second half and fended off a late scare by the Thunder to snap a two-game skid.

    "Lucky," Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. "We got enough stops late in the fourth to come away with it, but there was a lot of coverage confusion during that stretch, … We've got to be better."

    Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 21 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 15. After winning four in a row, the Thunder have lost seven of eight.

    Bradley BealBradley Beal goes 8 for 18 in 37 minutes of play.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The Thunder led 27-25 at the end of the first quarter, with Gilgeous-Alexander either scoring or assisting on 20 points.

    Oklahoma City opened up a 52-44 lead late in the second quarter, but Caldwell-Pope scored seven straight points during a 12-0 run by the Wizards. Washington led 56-54 at the half.

    "I tried tonight to just stay in the flow," Caldwell-Pope said. "I tried to go straight up and down when I caught the ball, not try to set-shoot it. I kind of watched film on that and figured it out."

    Washington took a 76-68 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City made a late comeback attempt, but a 3-point attempt by Gilgeous-Alexander at the buzzer rimmed out.

    "It's tough," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "But that's life. That's basketball."

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      TIP-INS

      Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander returned from a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. He also had nine assists and eight rebounds. … Kenrich Williams suffered a right ankle sprain in the fourth quarter and did not return.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Wizards: Montrezl Harrell scored 14 points in 20 minutes off the bench.

      UP NEXT

      Thunder: At Houston on Monday night.

      Wizards: At Dallas on Saturday night.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plays 27 minutes, shooting 8 for 13.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again