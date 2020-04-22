Krause did try to trade Scottie Pippen for Tracy McGrady, Shawn Kemp

QUITE funny how the showing of 'The Last Dance' has left basketball fans very much interested and invested emotionally on Michael Jordan and the Bulls and events that happened to the team more than two decades ago.

The first two episodes alone has spawned anger at former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause for his feud with coach Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen and Jordan and his desire to break up the multi-titled team in favor of a rebuild.

There was also a lot of emphathy for Pippen, who, it was bared in the hit 10-part documentary, had bristled over a long-term and terribly undervalued seven-year, $18-million, contract during his time with the Bulls.

That, the docu showed, had inevitably led to tension between the ownership and Pippen, to the point that the player demanded a trade prior to the 97-98 season after Krause refused to rule out a trade for the sulking Robin to Jordan's Batman.

