    NBA

    Krause did try to trade Scottie Pippen for Tracy McGrady, Shawn Kemp

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago

    QUITE funny how the showing of 'The Last Dance' has left basketball fans very much interested and invested emotionally on Michael Jordan and the Bulls and events that happened to the team more than two decades ago.

    The first two episodes alone has spawned anger at former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause for his feud with coach Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen and Jordan and his desire to break up the multi-titled team in favor of a rebuild.

    There was also a lot of emphathy for Pippen, who, it was bared in the hit 10-part documentary, had bristled over a long-term and terribly undervalued seven-year, $18-million, contract during his time with the Bulls.

    That, the docu showed, had inevitably led to tension between the ownership and Pippen, to the point that the player demanded a trade prior to the 97-98 season after Krause refused to rule out a trade for the sulking Robin to Jordan's Batman.

    Tracy McGrady, a many-time All-Star during his NBA career, bared he came close to being traded to the Bulls and had, in fact, been brought to Chicago days before the 1997 rookie draft to talk to owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

    The planned draft-day trade, McGrady said, was nipped in the bud when Jordan vetoed the deal. McGrady ended up being picked ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors.

    The same report cited a New York Times story in 1997 that bared then Boston Celtics coach Rick Pitino was mulling a trade for Pippen and center Luc Longley in exchange for the Celtics' third and sixth draft picks.

    That, too, failed to fly.

      But then there was another trade proposal that would still excite fans to this day, for it could've teamed up Jordan with another high-flying forward of that time in the Seattle Supersonics' Shawn Kemp.

      The two had, just a season earlier, clashed in the NBA Finals which the Bulls won, 4-2. But then Sonics coach George Kemp bared on Twitter on Wednesday that a Kemp-Pippen trade was almost a 'done deal.'

      "It was a done deal until Sonics owner Barry Ackerly got wind of fan reaction to trading Shawn and bailed," tweeted the veteran coach. "Not sure there’s a bigger non-trade in NBA history!"

      A lot of 'what ifs,' right. And we're only in the first two episodes.

