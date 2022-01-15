Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Zach LaVine leaves Bulls game against Warriors with knee injury

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    CHICAGO — Chicago star Zach LaVine left the Bulls' game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) because of a left knee injury.

    LaVine walked gingerly toward the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. He never went to the ground.

    LaVine tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for Minnesota in February 2017.

    PHOTO: AP
