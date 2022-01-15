Zach LaVine leaves Bulls game against Warriors with knee injury

CHICAGO — Chicago star Zach LaVine left the Bulls' game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) because of a left knee injury.

LaVine walked gingerly toward the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. He never went to the ground.

LaVine tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for Minnesota in February 2017.

A non-contact knee injury sends Zach LaVIne to the exit.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.