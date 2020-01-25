Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jan 25
    NBA

    Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen out up to six weeks due to hip injury

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss four to six weeks because of an injured right hip.

    The Bulls said on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) the 7-footer from Finland had an MRI a day earlier.

    Markkanen is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds. He had appeared in all 46 games, though he played through a sprained left ankle the past three weeks.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Bulls were 10th in the Eastern Conference at 17-29 entering Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again