Kings take control early, rip Pistons to halt four-game slide

DETROIT — Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 10 assists as the Sacramento Kings routed the Detroit Pistons, 129-107, on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

The Kings ended a four-game losing streak, taking control with a 26-2 run for a 33-12 lead early in the second quarter.

Richaun Holmes had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox had 19 points and nine assists for Sacramento, which had six players with at least 15 points.

Cade Cunningham had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Detroit. Saddiq Bey scored 28, but no one else reached double figures for the Pistons.

Detroit shot 20 percent from the floor in the first quarter, but rallied in the second to get within 46-32. Sacramento answered with a 14-2 run and led 68-44 at halftime.

The Kings shot 56.3% from the floor in the half, including 9 of 16 on 3-pointers, while the Pistons shot 31.4% and missed 21 of 27 on 3s.

Continue reading below ↓

De’Aaron Fox falls just an assist shy of a double-double. PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

TIP-INS

Kings: Marvin Bagley III played for the first time since Oct. 22, finishing with seven points in 18 minutes. ... The most-lopsided win for the Sacramento franchise over the Pistons came in a 130-96 victory as the Rochester Royals on Dec. 31, 1957.

Continue reading below ↓

Pistons: Detroit was starting a stretch of five home games in nine days. ... With Kelly Olynyk (knee) out for several weeks, rookie center Lucas Garza played a career-high 17 minutes, finishing with five points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Pistons: Host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.