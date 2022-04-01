Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Giannis caps 44-point night with clutch free throws as Bucks nip Nets in OT

    by brian mahoney, ap
    A day ago
    Giannis Antetokounmpo free throw Bucks vs Nets
    Giannis Antetokounmpo flashes his improved free-throw shooting with two clutch charities.
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee's career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give the Bucks a 120-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

    Bucks vs Nets recap

    The defending NBA champions clinched a return to the postseason with the win, in which Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and Khris Middleton had 16 before being ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the third quarter.

    Kevin Durant had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, but missed a 3-pointer that would have won it. Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Bruce Brown had 23.

    Just as in the memorable end to their second-round series last summer, when the Bucks overcame 48 points from Durant — most ever in a Game 7 — overtime was needed to determine a winner. Milwaukee took that one 115-111 and pulled it out Thursday out behind a second straight 40-point game from Antetokounmpo.

    He came into the game 39 points behind Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's career scoring leader who had 14,211 points after beginning his career in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo passed him with a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left that knotted it at 110.

