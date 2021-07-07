Giannis upgraded to questionable ahead of NBA Finals Game One

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo's status to questionable for Game One of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

The change in the injury report Tuesday afternoon gives more hope that the two-time MVP can return from a hyperextended left knee to face the Phoenix Suns.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Giannis injury

Antetokounmpo was injured in Game Four of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed after leaping to defend a lob pass to Atlanta's Clint Capela. He missed the final two games of that series.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said on Monday that Antetokounmpo was doing work on the court and making progress in his recovery, but provided no other details. The Bucks then listed Antetokounmpo as doubtful in the injury report later in the day.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.