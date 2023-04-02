Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Thanasis Antetokounmpo suspended one game for head-butting Blake Griffin

    by Associated Press
    14 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game without pay for head-butting Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin.

    Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game after the incident, which occurred with 1:25 remaining in the Bucks' 140-99 blowout loss on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time). Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension on Sunday when the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers.

    The 6-foot-7 Antetokounmpo was going up for a shot from under the basket when he took a hard foul from Griffin, which resulted in a flagrant-1 foul on the Celtics forward. Antetokounmpo responded by head-butting him.

    Antetokounmpo is the older brother of Bucks teammate and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has appeared in 33 games and is averaging 0.8 points, 0.9 rebounds and 4.2 minutes.

    PHOTO: AP

