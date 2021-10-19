Grayson Allen gets multiyear extension months after joining Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has signed a multiyear contract extension less than 2-½ months after the team acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Allen joined the Bucks in an Aug. 7 trade that set guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round draft picks to Memphis.

"Grayson has made a smooth transition and he's already fit well within our system and culture," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said on Monday in a statement (Tuesday, Manila time).

"We have always been fans of Grayson and his impact on winning and his ability to spread the floor with his outside shooting. He also adds competitiveness, toughness and intelligence to our core. We're excited to extend our relationship with him."

Grayson Allen shot 41.8% from the field, 39.1% from 3-point range and 86.8% from the free throw line with the Grizzlies last season.

The 26-year-old Allen averaged 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes in four preseason games with the Bucks.

