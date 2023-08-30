Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Bucks sign guard TyTy Washington Jr. to two-way contract

    Milwaukee acquires former Rockets guard
    by Associated Press
    14 hours ago
    PHOTO: Milwaukee Bucks

    MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Houston Rockets guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract.

    Washington, 21, made two starts and played a total of 31 games for the Rockets last season while averaging 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 14 minutes.

    The 6-foot-3 guard also played 18 games last season for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets' NBA G League affiliate. Washington had 23.1 points, 6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 34.7 minutes per game for Rio Grande.

    TyTy Washington

    Washington was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 29th pick in the 2022 draft after playing one season at Kentucky.

      PHOTO: Milwaukee Bucks

