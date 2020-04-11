Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Bucks put up emergency fund for part-time employees of home arena

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    THE Milwaukee Bucks have established an emergency relief fund for part-time employees of Fiserv Forum, the team’s home arena.

    The Bucks Emergency Relief Fund will provide financial relief for part-time employees of the arena’s food and beverage provider, housekeeping employer and parking partners.

    The relief fund also will assist part-time employees at the Menominee Nation Arena. That’s the home arena for the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate.

    So far, the Bucks have provided $500,000 in financial assistance to the part-time employees, and an additional $500,000 is on the way through the relief fund.

    NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star forward Khris Middleton have contributed $100,000 each. All their Bucks teammates have committed to donate to the cause. Bucks ownership is matching all player donations.

