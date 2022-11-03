Bucks go 7-0 to match franchise mark; Grizzlies, Bulls, Wizards win

Seven straight wins for Bucks

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons, 116-91, on Wednesday night in Milwaukee (Thursday, Manila time).

Milwaukee's 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams.

Jrue Holiday, who was uncertain to play because of a non-COVID-19 illness, added 26 points for the NBA's only undefeated team. Jordan Nwora scored 12 off the bench.

Four Pistons scored in double-figures, led by Saddiq Bey's 22 points. Isaiah Stewart finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points and Cade Cunningham 10.

Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in six consecutive games.

The two-time MVP tallied 15 of the Bucks' 31 first-quarter points against Detroit.

Grizzlies hold off late Blazers rally

DESMOND Bane scored 29 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a late rally by the Trail Blazers for a 111-106 victory on in Portland.

Ja Morant had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 17 early in the fourth quarter before the Blazers mounted a comeback. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak.

Anfernee Simons scored 31 points for the Trail Blazers, who played without injured star Damian Lillard. Jusuf Nurkic added 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Jerami Grant hit a 3-pointer that got the Blazers within 96-90 with 4:46 left before Simons made back-to-back 3s to tie it at 96.

Bulls cruise past Hornets

JAVONTE Green scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, leading a strong performance by Chicago's reserves and helping the Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets, 106-88, on Wednesday.

Patrick Williams had 16 points and Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 13 rebounds as Chicago cruised to its second straight win despite a sluggish performance by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Led by Green and Goran Dragic, who had 16 points, Chicago's reserves outscored Charlotte's bench 49-28.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with five 3-pointers and 24 points. Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 13 boards.

Wizards beat Embiid-less 76ers

KRISTAPS Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the 76ers in Philadelphia.

Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for the final three quarters of the game and was able to match up against Philadelphia's smaller guard-heavy lineup with a steady diet of interior offense.

Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points for the 76ers, while James Harden had 24 and Tobias Harris added 16.

Embiid missed his third game of the season, sitting out with an illness the team said was not related to COVID-19. Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid has the flu and has not been around the team in recent days to avoid spreading it around the locker room. Embiid, who has averaged 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in six games, missed Monday night's game in Washington for the same reason.

PG sustains fine play

PAUL George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets, 109-101, in Houston.

It was the Clippers' second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid.

Los Angeles was without Kawhi Leonard, who did not make the road trip because of stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee. It's the fifth straight game he's missed, and his time off will stretch to six games on Friday when the team visits San Antonio.

Alperen Sengun had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Jalen Green scored 22 points for the Rockets, who have dropped five straight since their only win this season.

