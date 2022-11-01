Bucks nip Pistons to improve to 6-0; Nets, Raptors, Kings win

Bucks overcome scare from Pistons

JRUE Holiday delivered one of the step-back jumpers that make his teammates marvel as he connected on a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left in the Milwaukee Bucks' 110-108 victory over the Pistons on Monday night in Milwaukee (Tuesday, Manila time).

Holiday finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Brook Lopez had 24 to help the Bucks (6-0) remained the NBA's lone undefeated team. Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Pistons.

One night after beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors to snap a five-game skid, the young Pistons (2-6) nearly pulled off an equally surprising victory.

Although they never led, the Pistons rallied from a 16-point deficit to tie the score at 105-all when Cunningham found Isaiah Stewart under the basket with 57.6 seconds left. Holiday answered by sinking a 26-footer on Milwaukee's next possession while being guarded by Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey.

Nets score second win of season

KEVIN Durant scored 34 points to lift the Nets to a much-needed 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in Brooklyn.

Durant authored some personal and franchise history in Brooklyn's second win of the season (2-5). With two first quarter free throws, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA's All-Time scoring list. He now has 25,752. And he has scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.

Kyrie Irving added 28. Nic Claxton had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Despite a 30-point performance from Chris Duarte, Indiana dropped to 3-5. Buddy Hield chipped in with 22. Bennedict Mathurin contributed 16, and Tyrese Haliburton had 11.

Sacramento's Matt Dellavedova tries to disrupt a pass by Charlotte's Gordon Hayward. PHOTO: AP



Kings rally past Hornets

KEVIN Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Hornets, 115-108, in Charlotte for their second straight win.

Huerter and Mitchell combined to go 10 of 16 from 3-point range and Harrison Barnes added 14 points as the Kings outscored Charlotte 37-18 in the third quarter.

P.J. Washington, who scored 31 points in an upset win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, again led the shorthanded Hornets in scoring with 28 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 for Charlotte.

Charlotte's Jalen McDaniels knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:09 left to tie the game, but Mitchell immediately answered with a pullup 3-pointer and a 19-foot jumper on consecutive possessions to put the Kings up by five with 24.2 seconds left.

The Hornets turned the ball over 21 times resulting in 25 points for the Kings. Sacramento also lived at the foul line, making 24 of 28 free throws taking advantage of 31 fouls called on the Hornets.

Raptors rout Hawks

PASCAL Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks, 139-109, in Toronto.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 points and O.G. Anunoby had 14 as the Raptors set a season high in points and improved to 3-1 at home.

Siakam had six assists, his franchise-best 30th game with 20 or more points, 10 or more rebounds and five or more assists. Siakam also reached those marks in Friday's home loss to Philadelphia.

Barnes made a career-best five 3-pointers and finished 5 for 9 from long distance.

Toronto has won three straight home meetings with Atlanta.

Trae Young had 14 points and 10 assists, and John Collins had 12 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out as the Hawks lost their second straight. Atlanta lost at Milwaukee on Saturday.

