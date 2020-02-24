Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Feb 24
    NBA

    Bucks first to secure spot in NBA playoffs as Wizards bow to Bulls

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have a spot in the postseason, only a week after the All-Star Game.

    The Bucks became the first team in the NBA to clinch a berth Sunday after Washington lost to Chicago. The Wizards are in ninth place in an Eastern Conference that the Bucks have been running away with for months.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Milwaukee is 48-8, on pace to join the Golden State Warriors (2015-16) and Chicago Bulls (1995-96) as the only teams in NBA history to win 70 games.

    "Enjoy this Sunday bucks fans. Earliest playoff clinch in NBA history. It's not even March yet!!" Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry wrote on Twitter.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Bucks did clinch on an earlier date than the Warriors, but the NBA season also now starts slightly earlier.

    The postseason starts April 18.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again