Bucks down Hawks to stay unbeaten; Hornets, Thunder win

Bucks maintain perfect record

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks, 123-115, on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time) and remain unbeaten.

Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17 rebounds. Holiday also had 12 assists as the Bucks withstood Trae Young's 42-point effort and improved to 5-0.

The Bucks went 19 of 29 on free-throw attempts, while the Hawks were 12 of 15. In the fourth quarter, the Bucks were 9 of 16 and the Hawks never got to the foul line.

Antetokounmpo has scored 151 points over his last four games, which represents the highest output he's had for any four-game stretch in his career. The two-time MVP still believes he has plenty of room to grow.

Hornets spoil Curry homecoming again

PJ Washington plays 40 minutes, shooting 13 for 23. PHOTO: AP

P.J. Washington erupted for 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry's annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Warriors in Charlotte.

Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat the Warriors for the fourth straight year at the Spectrum Center, just a few miles from where Curry grew up.

Curry scored 31 points and had 11 rebounds to pace the Warriors, but missed a tightly contested 3-pointer at the end of regulation that would have won the game. He also air-balled a 3 in overtime and finished 3 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Poole had 24 points off the bench for Golden State.

Thunder overcome Mavs in overtime

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Mavericks in Dallas.

The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka Doncic, and the Thunder stormed back from 16 down after the Dallas star returned.

Doncic had his fifth consecutive 30-point game to start the season with 31 but was just 8 of 23 from the field. He had his second straight triple-double with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Isaiah Joe, who didn't play until the fourth quarter, scored eight of his 15 points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that broke a 101-all tie and started a 7-0 run in the extra period.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who had a season-high nine assists, scored six of the first nine Oklahoma City points in overtime in a third consecutive victory for the Thunder following an 0-3 start.

