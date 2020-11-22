Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Bucks continue offseason moves by adding Bobby Portis, DJ Augustin

    by Associated Press
    Just now

    PRIORITY Sports announced that Bobby Portis, who averaged 10.1 points last season for New York, agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Later on Saturday (Sunday Manila time), a person with knowledge of the move told AP that Milwaukee and guard DJ Augustin agreed on a three-year contract. ESPN said that deal was worth $21 million.

    Meanwhile, Michael Carter-Williams is returning to the Magic on a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the matter told AP. The Athletic first reported that agreement.

    Carter-Williams averaged 7.2 points in 45 games off Orlando's bench last season.

