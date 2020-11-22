Bucks continue offseason moves by adding Bobby Portis, DJ Augustin

PRIORITY Sports announced that Bobby Portis, who averaged 10.1 points last season for New York, agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Later on Saturday (Sunday Manila time), a person with knowledge of the move told AP that Milwaukee and guard DJ Augustin agreed on a three-year contract. ESPN said that deal was worth $21 million.

Meanwhile, Michael Carter-Williams is returning to the Magic on a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the matter told AP. The Athletic first reported that agreement.

Carter-Williams averaged 7.2 points in 45 games off Orlando's bench last season.

