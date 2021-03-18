Bucks boost defense for playoff drive, acquire PJ Tucker from Rockets

THE Milwaukee Bucks are adding PJ Tucker to the roster, acquiring the veteran forward from the Houston Rockets, according to reports.

The 35-year-old Tucker had asked to be traded several weeks ago and was reportedly frustrated a deal could not be made.

Milwaukee is letting go of DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson, while the Bucks also get Rodions Kurucs.

The deal also involves draft picks.

The Bucks are running third in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday's games (Thursday, Manila time), behind the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.

