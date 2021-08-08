MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks.
Allen, 25, averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.2 minutes for the Grizzlies this past season. He played 50 games and made 38 starts.
His 2020-21 season included a 26-point performance in a 128-115 victory over the Bucks.
Grayson Allen
Allen has shot 42.3 percent overall and 38.1% from 3-point range during his three-year career. Utah drafted him 21st overall out of Duke in 2018.
Merrill, 24, played 30 games and averaged 3 points, 1 rebound and 7.8 minutes as a rookie with the Bucks this past season. He shot 44.7% from 3-point range. He played collegiately at Utah State and was the Mountain West player of the year in 2019.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.