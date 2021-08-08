Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Bucks acquire Grayson Allen from Grizzlies for Sam Merrill

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks.

    Allen, 25, averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.2 minutes for the Grizzlies this past season. He played 50 games and made 38 starts.

    His 2020-21 season included a 26-point performance in a 128-115 victory over the Bucks.

    Grayson Allen

      Allen has shot 42.3 percent overall and 38.1% from 3-point range during his three-year career. Utah drafted him 21st overall out of Duke in 2018.

      Merrill, 24, played 30 games and averaged 3 points, 1 rebound and 7.8 minutes as a rookie with the Bucks this past season. He shot 44.7% from 3-point range. He played collegiately at Utah State and was the Mountain West player of the year in 2019.

