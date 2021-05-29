Forbes a candidate to start for Bucks after DiVincenzo injury

By TAHA QURESHI

MILWAUKEE – Except for a testy Game One, the Milwaukee Bucks' playoffs ride has so far been relatively smooth, up 3-0 over the Miami Heat in their first-round best-of-seven series.

But it hit a little bump in the road Saturday, Manila time when starting two-guard Donte DiVincenzo was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason after an MRI revealed a torn ligament in his left ankle.

Prior to his departure, DiVincenzo was averaging 2.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per in three games against the Heat.

Milwaukee's depth chart isn't partiucularly deep as head coach Mike Budenholzer employs only a nine-man roation that includes P.J Tucker, Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis, and Bryn Forbes.

The absence of DiVincenzo, who started 66 games for the team during the regular season, could be telling.

So, who will start in lieu of the ailing 24-year old shooting guard?

No official word yet from the Bucks, but Forbes will be a strong candidate to get the nod.

The 6-foot-2 205-pound guard proved to be a valuable piece for the Bucks when he drained six triples in Milwaukee's dominant 132-98 Game 2 win.

Through three games against Miami, Forbes has averaged 12.7 points while hitting 14 of 25 field goals (56 percent) and 9-of-19 from 3 (47.4 percent).

A relative unknown prior to his 22-point explosion last Tuesday, the 27-year old gunner is actually campaigning in his fifth NBA season. He spent the past four years with the San Antonio Spurs before finding a new home as a free agent.

Now playing for a contender, it seems like he made the right move.

"That was a huge part in me coming in here, "Forbes told reporters after his sterling performance at Fiserv Forum. You know that there would be these opportunities and we would be in the playoffs. It's just great to be in this position, be in the playoffs again and have the opportunity and stage."

Forbes sure is making most of the door that's opened for him.

The Michigan State Univerisity alum appeared in 70 regular season games in this 2020-21 season. He is averaging 10 points a game while shooting a high 47.3 percent from the field (250 of 529). His 45.2 percent clip from long distance is fourth in the NBA.

Forbes is signed only to a modest two-year $4.8-million contract, but if he keeps this torrid shooting pace, he may be in great position to command a steep pay raise when he re-enters free agency after the 2021-22 season.

