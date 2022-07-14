Bryce McGowens nails five of 13 Hornets triples in win over Cavs

BRYCE McGowens made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points as Charlotte beat Cleveland, 91-80, in the NBA Summer League on Wednesday in Las Vegas (Thursday, Manila time).

Mark Williams, Brady Manek and LiAngelo Ball each scored 12 points, and Kai Jones added 11 for Charlotte (2-1).

Ochai Agbaji scored 24 points, with four 3-pointers, for Cleveland (1-2). Cameron Young added 11, Amauri Hardy had 10 and Isaiah Mobley grabbed 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers were 5 of 25 from distance.

PELICANS 106, WIZARDS 88

Deividas Sirvydis scored 25 points, going 6 of 10 from 3-point range, to help New Orleans beat Washington.

New Orleans trailed at halftime, but outscored Washington 28-15 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

Jared Harper made 10 of 14 free throws and had 18 points and six assists for New Orleans (2-1). Daeqwon Plowden added 16 points and Dereon Seabron had 13.

Vernon Carey Jr. made his first five shots and scored 11 points for Washington (1-2). Tyler Hall also scored 11 points and Tahjere McCall added 10.

