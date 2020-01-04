Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets waive David Nwaba weeks after Achilles tendon surgery

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have waived swingman David Nwaba, who was lost for the season recently because of a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

    The move on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) frees up a roster spot for a Nets team that has lost a season-high four straight games while playing without injured starters Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Nwaba was injured Dec. 19 in a loss at San Antonio and underwent surgery the next day in New York.

    He averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 20 games after signing with the Nets in July.

    PHOTO: AP

