    Brooklyn Nets bring back veteran free-agent Iman Shumpert

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets are bringing back Iman Shumpert, signing the veteran swingman on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

    Shumpert spent a month with the Nets last season, averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13 games. Brooklyn doesn't need much scoring from him now but will count on his perimeter defense to address one of its weaknesses.

      Shumpert was a teammate of Nets guard Kyrie Irving on the Cleveland team that won the 2016 NBA championship. He has also played for Houston, Sacramento and the New York Knicks, who selected him with the 17th pick in the 2011 draft.

