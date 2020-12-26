COLUMN: Nets are suddenly must-see TV, thanks to Kevin Durant

CHICAGO - Even Santa couldn't resist this one.

According to a source who demanded anonymity, the bushy bearded philanthropist paused his gift-giving spree for nearly three hours on Christmas Day to take on some entertainment for himself.

Brooklyn 123. Boston 95.

In a stunning display of road rage, the Nets stormed through the TD Garden early today and administered a 28-point beating that left the hosts Celtics wondering why their invited guests were so rude in these holidays.

As just like their season debut last Wednesday, the Nets chatter was all about Kevin Durant.

I know, it's only the second outing of a 72-game schedule but it might not be a bad idea to get used to hearing the same narrative in the coming months.

PHOTO: AP

Even Boston head coach Brad Stevens, an accomplished defensive guru, sounded like he was already getting tired of dealing with the 10-time All-Star and 2014 league MVP.

"The isolation defense on Kevin Durant is an issue for every person in the world. That's how good Kevin Durant is," Stevens said.

I beg to differ.

KD WASN'T GOOD. HE WAS GREAT.

Again.

In only his second game since rupturing his right Achilles in the NBA Finals last June 2019, Durant has so far made the devastating, sometimes career-ending, injury seemed like a mere sprain.

His mobility was special, the lift in his shots towering. So far, there are no signs of a decline in his game that was expected following two vicious lower leg injuries.

Even though his on-court exposure remains under restriction, he still finished with 29 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in just 33 minutes of play.

Durant sank 9-of-16 field goals, 3-of-4 treys and 8-of-9 free throws.

Shooting 56 percent from the field happens all the time. So does making 88.8 percent from the stripe. But pulling off a 75 percent clip from long distance separates an All-Star from an all-NBA gem.

By the way, Kyrie Irving finished with 37 points, six rebounds and eight assists. It was a superhuman feat that somehow got overshadowed by Durant.

And if you think these Nets are just a 1-2 punch, eat this.

Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert combined for 25 points while Jarrett Allen roared off the bench with nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Boston, meanwhile, got a combined 47 points from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown but the pair of young stars only hit just 20-of-47 of their shots, an inefficient 42 percent.

Having poached Tristan Thompson from the listless Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics looked more beefy but after going only 37 of 98 from the field and 8-of-27 from deep, they clearly missed Gordon Hayward and the injured Kemba Walker.

And playing against Brooklyn's menacing D didn't help.

A perennial cellar dweller that was absolutely don't-see TV just a few seasons ago, the Nets have become a juggernaut you can't take your eyes off of.

What a difference two superstars make.