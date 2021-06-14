Bron & Brow involved in roster decisions; Will Lonzo rejoin Lakers?

AFTER a disappointing end to the Los Angeles Lakers’ season, the team is expected to make major moves and General Manager Rob Pelinka confirmed their two superstars will be involved in the process.

“I think when it comes to roster building, you guys know we’ve been very collaborative. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are championship pillars of this franchise for years to come and of course, they’re going to be involved in how we build our roster and how we have built our roster,” Pelinka was quoted as saying by silverscreenandroll.com.

“(They are) both great basketball minds, and Frank (Vogel) as well.”

Kyle Kuzma, among Lakers players being linked to transfer plans, already has his own plans for the offseason.

“I think this year has really allowed me to understand where I can be, and what kind of player I think I can be in this league, and I’m just super, super excited for this summer.

Continue reading below ↓

“I think the No. 1 thing that could really help me is just adding a handle to my game, because I think that definitely limits me a little bit, because I’ve shown great strides this year from a defensive standpoint, making the right play, my playmaking has been better this year,” Kuzma said in his exit interview.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I think if I have a handle, it’s just going to make everything come together.”

Meanwhile, an exchange on social media between James and Lonzo Ball has fueled speculation of a reunion.

Ball, who has played the past two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and is set to become a restricted free agent, thanked James in a podcast for advice he got from the superstar when they were Laker teammates.

James responded by telling Ball in a tweet that he was just a phone call away.

Continue reading below ↓

It naturally triggered transfer speculations.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.