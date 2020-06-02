Brian Shaw to coach Jalen Green, Kai Sotto in NBA G League: report

FORMER Denver Nuggets head coach Brian Shaw has agreed to coach the NBA G League select team.

A report by Shams Charania of The Athletic bared the 54-year-old Shaw has agreed to handle the trailblazing team, handling talents like top high school prospect Jalen Green and Filipino prodigy Kai Sotto.

Shaw, who played 14 years in the NBA most notably for his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers from 1999 to 2003, will be the one responsible for honing the skills and preparing these recruits in this new NBA G League professional path.

Continue reading below ↓

He last worked as an associate head coach for the Lakers under coach Luke Walton from 2016 to 2019.

Former NBA Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell was earlier rumored to handle the new NBA G League team, which will be unaffiliated with any of the current clubs and will be based in Southern California.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also part of the select team are five-star prospects Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix.

[{dailyMotionConfig['name']}:0]