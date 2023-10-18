Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Brandon Ingram stars as Pelicans beat Magic for first win in preseason

    Finally a win for Ingram and Co.
    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    ORLANDO, Florida — Brandon Ingram scored 18 points, Zion Williamson scored 16 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Orlando Magic, 104-92, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

    Williamson finished the first quarter with 10 points, four steals, two assists and a rebound. He shot 6 of 8 in 16 minutes overall.

    Ingram was 8-of-16 shooting. The Pelicans (1-3) were 35 of 59 from inside the 3-point line but just 7 of 28 outside it.

    Franz Wagner scored 19 points and Moritz Wagner had 16 for Orlando. The brothers combined to shoot 15 of 21 while the rest of the Magic shot 20 of 63.

      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
